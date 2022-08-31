RCSD needs your help locating a missing teen with medical conditions
Richland County, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking members of the public to help them as they search for a missing juvenile they say has medical conditions. Authorities say 17 year old Austin Taggett has been missing since around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon after he was last seen in the 1900 block of Screaming Eagle Road.
According to Deputies, Taggett was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a Reebok sweatshirt. He is described as standing about 6’1″ and weighing 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen Taggett, or have information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers by calling 1888-CRIME-SC. You can also email any information you may have anonymously by clicking on the link here crimesc.com