RCSD needs your help locating a missing teen with medical conditions

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking members of the public to help them as they search for a missing juvenile they say has medical conditions. Authorities say 17 year old Austin Taggett has been missing since around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon after he was last seen in the 1900 block of Screaming Eagle Road.

According to Deputies, Taggett was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a Reebok sweatshirt. He is described as standing about 6’1″ and weighing 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.