Update: Endangered Newberry man found
Newberry, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Newberry have issued an endangered person alert for a man they say has not been seen since Tuesday.
Investigators say Larry Lindsay, 71, was last seen at a nail salon on Main St. in Newberry at 7:12pm.
Officials say he is wearing a blue checkered shirt, green pants, and a black Pittsburgh Steelers hat.
He is driving a black Toyota Forerunner with a broken front antenna.
His license tag number is SGU 287.
If you know where he is call the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-2222.
UPDATE: Person has been found