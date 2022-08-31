Update: Endangered Newberry man found

Newberry, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Newberry have issued an endangered person alert for a man they say has not been seen since Tuesday.

Investigators say Larry Lindsay, 71, was last seen at a nail salon on Main St. in Newberry at 7:12pm.

Officials say he is wearing a blue checkered shirt, green pants, and a black Pittsburgh Steelers hat.

He is driving a black Toyota Forerunner with a broken front antenna.

His license tag number is SGU 287.

If you know where he is call the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-2222.

UPDATE: Person has been found