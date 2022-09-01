USC pivots, changes live mascot’s name back to “Sir Big Spur”

According to the University of South Carolina Thursday, the live mascot’s name has been changed back to “Sir Big Spur” following feedback the Athletics Department received when it changed its name to “The General”.

“It was always preferred that we would stay with the ‘Sir Big Spur’ name,” said Deputy Athletics Director Eric Nichols. “I appreciate the passion that the owners, Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, and the new handlers Beth and Van Clark, have for the Gamecocks and the live mascot. We are pleased that we are starting the season with the same name as in year’s past.”

USC says there was more dialogue made with the owners of the Gamecock live mascot, who had rights to the name. The two families and the administration reconnected and found a solution in the best interest of the University, while respecting the wishes of both families.

“Sir Big Spur” will be on the sidelines Saturday night as the Gamecocks’ football team hosts Georgia State in Williams-Brice Stadium.