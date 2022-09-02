Amber Alert canceled: 8-month-old girl found safe in Greenville; suspect wanted

(Courtesy: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office) Suspect wanted for stealing vehicle with a baby inside.

(Courtesy: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office) Stolen vehicle is a black 2013 Nissan Altima with a “NumberOne Auto Sales” tag. (Courtesy: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office) Stolen vehicle is a black 2013 Nissan Altima with a “NumberOne Auto Sales” tag.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WLOS/WOLO) – An Amber Alert has been canceled for a kidnapped 8 month old girl as she was found safe this morning.

Greenville County deputies say around 3:51 a.m., the father of 8 month old Railynn Hampton, left her in the vehicle while he went inside the QT store on White Horse and Grove Roads, when a man stole the vehicle with her still inside.

Authorities say she was dropped off in front of a business on Garlington Road.

She has been reunited with her family and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Deputies say the suspect is a black male wearing a black shirt and white shorts; the vehicle they are searching for is a 2013 black Nissan Altima with a #1 Auto Sales paper tag.

If you have any information on where he or the vehicle may be, call 911.