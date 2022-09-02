Body discovered at UofSC identified by County coroner

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the identity of a body discovered on the campus of the University of South Carolina Friday morning . According to Rutherford the deceased was found around 8:30 this morning and has been identified as 48 year old Anna M. Gawlicka Chruszcz from Columbia.

The coroner did not release the cause of death, but says they are working in tandem with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to fully investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Chruszcz .

Stay with ABC Columbia News as we continue to follow this developing story as more information because available.