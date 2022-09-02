CDC approves new Pfizer booster shots

Pfizer says the first doses of its Covid-19 booster have already been shipped to 62 locations across the United States.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Pfizer says the first doses of its Covid-19 booster have already been shipped to 62 locations across the United States.

More than 100,000 doses were sent as soon as the FDA authorized the updated boosters Wednesday. The CDC signed off on the boosters Thursday.

The new booster vaccine targets both Omicron sub-variants BA. 4 and BA. 5. Pfizer expects to deliver three million doses by Tuesday, which is authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna’s updated booster vaccine has been authorized for people 18 and older.

Because of the CDC’s approval, the new boosters can now start being administered.