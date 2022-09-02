Fort Jackson’s Moncrief Army Health Clinic to roll-out new electronic health record system this month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– On September 24, Fort Jackson’s Moncrief Army Health Clinic will begin using the MHS GENESIS electronic health record system. This will end the need for military members to carry hard copies of their records when moving stations.

There are currently more than 9.4 million beneficiaries and approximately 205,000 Military Health System personnel globally.

According to a press release, Col. Warren A. Stewart, commander of Moncrief Army Health Clinic said, “There is no more having to transfer information or things getting lost when you leave Fort Jackson and go to another facility or installation. Your medical information will be there seamlessly. No more having to take your medical records or having it mailed there.”

Patients may access the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal by visiting https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.