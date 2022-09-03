Annual Labor Day Festival and Parade in Chapin

CHAPIN, SC (WOLO)– The annual Chapin Labor Day Festival and Parade is set for this holiday weekend.

Sunday night at 7pm you can catch a a concert featuring Maddie Rean Band and more on Beaufort Street.

And on Monday September 5, 20202 it’s the annual Chapin Labor Day Parade which kicks off at 9:30am.

There will also be vendors, a children’s play area, and a classic car show.

Sunday, August 27- Saturday, September 3

Taste of Chapin- Restaurant Week

Saturday, September 3

Justin Pepper 5K: Walk, Run, Ruck 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sunday, September 4

Concert on Beaufort Street featuring Maddie Rean Band and Noel Lindler and the Bankwalkers starts at 7 pm.

Bring your lawn chairs, but no coolers allowed

Monday, September 5

Labor Day Parade begins at 9:30 am (Streets close at 9 am) at HireRight parking lot (912 Chapin Road) and travels to St. Peters Church Road

Here’s a link to activities and schedules https://www.chapinsc.com/269/Chapin-Labor-Day-Festival-Parade