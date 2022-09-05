Bring the family to Antler Guard of the Elks’ Community Health Fair!

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can bring the family to the Antler Guard of the Elks’ Community Health Fair this month!

It kicks off Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmetto Grand Lodge on 1217 Batchelor Street in West Columbia.

Curtis spoke with Patricia Bacote & Joanne McCray of the Antler Guard of the Elks about how their organization gives back to kids and families throughout the Midlands.

The event will have multiple vendors such as DHEC, Lexington Medical Center, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, among others.

You can also enjoy snacks, including a hot dog combo with a drink and chips for $3, along with a free clothes giveaway.

For more information, you can contact Ms. Bacote at 839-203-4282.

You may also contact Ms. Sandra at 803-470-6574 or Ms. Jessica at 803-470-5787.