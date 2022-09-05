Culinary school attendance declined during pandemic

CNN— As the restaurant industry tries to recover from the pandemic, it is facing a new crisis—a staff shortage in the kitchen.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for chefs and head cooks is far outpacing the number of students interested in those careers.

America’s most prestigious school for chefs, the Culinary Institute of America, now accepts 97% of all applicants.

That compares to 2001, when it was far more selective, accepting only 36% of applicants.