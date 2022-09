One killed in motorcycle crash on Antioch Amez Church Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- One person died in a motorcycle crash last night.

Troopers with the highway patrol say a man driving a Suzuki motorcycle lost control on Antioch Amez church road in Richland County around 10:30 pm last night and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on whether or not he was wearing a helmet.