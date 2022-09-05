Snack market booming: good for sales, bad for health

The pandemic resulted in a major shift in how millions of Americans eat—it may be good news for snack sellers, but not for our health.

The US snack market grew from about 117 billion dollars in 2017 to an estimated 151 billion dollars in 2022. That growth is expected to continue with higher sales of chips, snack bars and candy.

Health experts say it’s possible to eat healthy snacks but they remind consumers that ultra-processed foods have been linked to cancer and early death.