White House urges Americans to prepare for National Disaster Preparedness Month
CNN—The White House is urging Americans to use National Preparedness Month to be ready for disasters—both natural and man-made.
The President points to wildfires that have been super-charged by prolonged drought and coastal flooding made worse by rising sea levels.
FEMA, which helps Americans recover from disasters, is encouraging you to check out www.ready.gov for a number of resources to prepare for disasters.