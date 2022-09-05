White House urges Americans to prepare for National Disaster Preparedness Month

The White House is urging Americans to use National Preparedness Month to be ready for disasters—both natural and man-made.
The President points to wildfires that have been super-charged by prolonged drought and coastal flooding made worse by rising sea levels.

FEMA, which helps Americans recover from disasters, is encouraging you to check out www.ready.gov for a number of resources to prepare for disasters.

