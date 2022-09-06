Apple is unveiling new iPhone on Wednesday
CNN— Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 14 this Wednesday. The invitation features a night sky with a constellation of stars forming the apple logo, leading some people to think there could be some big camera upgrades for better nighttime or long-distance photography.
The iPhone 14 is expected to be slightly slimmer. New apple watch models will most likely be unveiled on Wednesday too— including a higher-end offering—and there should be an official release date for IOS 16.
New iPads or Mac computers likely won’t be out until October.