CVS to buy home health care company Signify Health for $8 billion
CNN— CVS Health is buying home health care services company Signify Health for roughly $8 billion. The pharmacy giant is paying $30.50 per share in cash.
The move solidifies CVS’ transition away from its roots as a traditional retail drug store chain.
The deal comes with a network of more than ten thousand doctors providing services like at-home diagnostics and care to 2.5 million patients nationwide.