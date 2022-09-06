CVS to buy home health care company Signify Health for $8 billion

CVS Health is buying home health care services company Signify Health for roughly $8 billion.
CVS Health is buying home health care services company Signify Health for roughly $8 billion. The pharmacy giant is paying $30.50 per share in cash.

The move solidifies CVS’ transition away from its roots as a traditional retail drug store chain.

The deal comes with a network of more than ten thousand doctors providing services like at-home diagnostics and care to 2.5 million patients nationwide.

