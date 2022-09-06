DHEC supports updated COVID 19 boosters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As the fight against COVID and Monkeypox continues, DHEC is laying out the latest recommendations for the newly updated COVID-19 booster vaccines and expanding the eligibility for the monkeypox vaccines.

In order to reduce the spread, DHEC is expanding the criteria for people who are eligible to get vaccinated against monkeypox. Doctor Brannon Traxler with DHEC says the risk of monkeypox does remain low to the general public therefore it is not recommended for everyone.

“Beginning today the eligibility list for those who can receive the monkeypox vaccines includes any man who have sex with men and any person who is receiving HIV prep. Because the m-pox vaccine has increased to some degree we’re able to offer it to more individuals who are at higher risk of exposure,” says Doctor Traxler.

DHEC supports the federal approval of the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines to better protect against the omicron variants. The new updated boosters are Pfizer BioNTech for people ages 12+ and Moderna for people ages 18+. Doctor Traxler says South Carolinians can expect the new boosters to be available here by the end of this week.

“The updated COVID-19 booster contain both a component that is the original vaccine formulation and they have added the Omicron BA4 and BA5 spike protein components. The addition of these components helps restore protection and makes the vaccines more effective against the Omicron variant and other variants and sub-variants,” says Doctor Traxler.

Doctor Traxler says some people are hesitant to get the updated boosters because there are no results yet for human clinical trials. “However the safety and efficacy of the new boosters were demonstrated using two other methods. There have been clinical trials for which there is data for a very similar booster only difference that it used BA1 spike protein component instead of BA4 and 5. But again, it contains both the original formulation and the Omicron version. It also again in the clinical trial was safe and effective. In addition to that there are laboratory studies in mice that showed that this exact new booster significantly increases antibody levels against omicron.”

Doctor Traxler says the process is very similar to how the flu vaccine is changed every year. And if you wondering, Doctor Traxler says its okay to get the flu vaccine and the COVID booster at the same time.