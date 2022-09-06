Pet of the Week: Maverick!

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Maverick! He is our ABC Columbia Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline. Maverick, also lovingly called “Meatball,” is a shelter favorite! He is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier, who loves everyone he meets!

Shelter staff say Maverick is looking for a forever home who will give him a lot of exercise, perhaps another dog to match his energy level, and with no small kids. You can bring Maverick home with you for just $50, as part of Pawmetto Lifeline’s adoption special for pets 35lbs and over.

Visit Maverick at 1275 Bower Pwky, Columbia, SC 29212.