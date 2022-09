Students, teachers return for emotional first day back to school in Uvalde

(ABC News) — In Texas Tuesday was the first day back in classrooms for Uvalde public school students, and it was an emotional one.

The school year, which usually starts in August was pushed back to give everyone more time to prepare for the new year after 19 students and 2 teachers were killed at Robb Elementary in that horrific mass shooting back in May. ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.