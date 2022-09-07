Fallen Richland Deputy Ryan Rawl to be honored at Memorial Soccer Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hitting the soccer field to honor one of their fallen brothers.

The Ryan Rawl Memorial Soccer Tournament kicks off Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Garners Ferry Sports Complex on 8620 Garners Ferry Road in Hopkins.

This year marks 10 years since former Richland County Deputy and 1st Lieutenant Ryan Rawl died in Afghanistan while he was serving with the South Carolina National Guard.

(Courtesy: RCSD) Deputy Ryan Rawl

(Courtesy: RCSD) Ryan Rawl Memorial Soccer Tournament

In his honor, Richland County deputies will face off against the Columbia Police Department, Forest Acres Police Department & the Cayce Police Department to see who will emerge as champion!

Curtis spoke with Richland County Deputy Thomas Browne about the legacy Rawl leaves behind and how this event celebrates his life and the community.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Foundation.

For more information, contact Deputy Browne at 803-576-3000 or email him at tbrowne@rcsd.net.