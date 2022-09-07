Pro-life and pro-choice supporters discuss Abortion Ban Bill

Pro-life and pro-choice supporters having their own debate outside the state house as they wait for the senate’s decision on the House Bill 5399

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Pro-life and pro-choice supporters having their own debate outside the state house as they wait for the senate’s decision on the House Bill 5399.

Members of the Palmetto Family Council are hopeful. Palmetto Family Council CEO David Wilson says the state is in need of a total abortion ban.

“There are enough senators in there right now who are recognizing a need that extends beyond what we’ve been seeing in the legislation thus far,” says Wilson.

Meanwhile the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network continue their protest. The organizations’ President Ann Warner is hoping the senators not only reject House Bill 5399 but any total abortion ban in South Carolina.

“We should not be forced into pregnancy and parenting by the general assembly,” says Warner.

“For 50 years we have devalued the life of a child inside of a woman’s womb. When we begin to realize that that is a completely different and a separate person, we then begin to recognize the human rights that exist for that person just as much as the person that’s carrying the person inside,” says Wilson.

Lawmakers are moving too quickly, says Warner. She feels the debate is being fast tracked without consideration of the wants and needs of the people.

“If they are here to serve the people instead of their political interest they would not be debating this bill, they would be waiting to see what happens with the bill that is currently on the books and seeing how that affects people’s lives before they rush to make any more extreme decisions on the behalf of the people of this state,” says Warner.

Wilson feels otherwise and says there is no better time than right now. “We need to start dealing with this now to be able to save lives in the future. When the heartbeat law was in effect for seven weeks there was 65 percent reduction in abortion in South Carolina. Those are lives, those are lives that count, those are lives that matter.”

Both sides promise to continue to speak up as they wait on the outcome.

“If they fail to vote no on this bill today, people are going to be absolutely outraged. The people who they haven’t heard from yet, they will certainly hear from in the coming weeks,” says Warner.