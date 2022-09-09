9/11 remembrance ceremony to take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

The musical prelude starts at 8 am while the ceremony itself begins at 8:40 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 9/11 remembrance ceremony will take place this Sunday and you can take part to pay your respects.

The musical prelude starts at 8 am while the ceremony itself begins at 8:40 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The event will honor not only the heroes of 9/11, but also local officers and first responders who gave their lives for the community.

Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will be among those attending.