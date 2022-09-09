City of Columbia alerted of human transmission of West Nile Virus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia officials say they have been alerted of human transmission of West Nile Virus in the city.

According to officials, the City of Columbia will continue to spray for adult mosquitoes through the remainder of the season.

City officials say residents are urged to protect themselves by:

Using, according to the label instructions, EPA registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus

Emptying and turning over outdoor containers holding water

Making sure there are screens on rain barrels and using the water as soon as possible

Changing the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and plant containers at least once a week

Properly maintaining swimming pools

Cleaning clogged roof gutters

Eliminating overgrown grass, weeds, and shrubbery

Clearing drainage ditches of debris and weeds

Packing tree holes with sand

Keeping boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water)

Stocking ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows.