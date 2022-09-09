City of Columbia to host event providing financial and professional assistance for businesses

The City of Columbia will be hosting All Access event for professional assistance on Sept. 15 from 5 pm to 8 pm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will be hosting an All Access event for professional assistance on Sept. 15 from 5 pm to 8 pm. The two-part session will focus on providing financial and professional guidance for small business owners, and grant-funding opportunities for non-profit organizations.

The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department and Office of Business Opportunities aim to help develop strong and diverse neighborhoods through providing this quarterly service to citizens.

The event will take place at the Busby Street Community Center, located at 1735 Busby Street, Columbia, SC.

The public can register here: https://form.jotform.com/222054990792159

For more information: Call (803) 545-3373