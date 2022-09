Governor McMaster laid out cyber security efforts at the State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —Governor Henry McMaster laid out plans for the state’s cyber security efforts.

McMaster was joined by South Carolina’s Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey.

They are working on a new initiative to focus and centralize cyber education and security and the impact on our state.