Irmo Police Department arrests minor accused of attempted murder

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo Police Department arrested Khartae Bethel, 15, after investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 4.

Bethel was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and carrying a weapon on school property.

Irmo Police say the victim was a vehicle passenger when Bethel shot at them, striking the car with several bullets. The activity took place during nighttime hours at a local school when no students were present. The victim was not injured.

If you have any information that can assist with the ongoing investigation, you can contact the Irmo Police Department at (803) 781-8088 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

You can also submit a tip electronically at P3TIPS.COM .