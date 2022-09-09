SC Senators and Governor McMaster pay tribute to the late Queen

Governor McMaster ordered flags to be flown at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott are paying tribute to the late queen.

Senator Graham praised her leadership by saying, “The combination of longevity, impeccable character, and incredible leadership over seven decades of war and peace is likely never to be seen again.”

Senator Scott said her commitment to building strong relationships with American leaders will be the pillars of her larger than life legacy.

She died Thursday at 96 years-old.