Charleston Deputies still searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed actor Alexander Jennings

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding the suspect in a hit-and-run July 5 crash that killed 22 year-old actor Alexander Jennings.

Jennings was walking on Sol Legare Road around 2:30 am when he was struck by two vehicles. Both vehicles left the scene of the crime.

Deputies at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver of the second car and charged them for leaving the scene of an accident.

Investigators need help finding the first driver.

Anyone with information about the identity of the first vehicle and its driver is asked to contact (843)-743-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at (843) 743-7200.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of $8,999 for information that leads to an arrest.