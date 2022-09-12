DHEC reports first death from West Nile Virus in SC this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–SC DHEC says a person from the Midlands has died from West Nile Virus. This is the first such death in South Carolina this year, say health officials.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 11 human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed. DHEC reports nine of the 11 confirmed human cases are from the Midlands region; six of those cases are residents of Richland County.

In addition, DHEC reports the West Nile virus has been detected in 5 birds and 38 mosquito samples so far this year.

Per health officials:

The risk of serious illness or death from West Nile virus is low. Less than 1 percent of people infected develop a potentially fatal swelling of the brain, known as encephalitis. Most people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms. About one in five people infected becomes ill within two to 14 days with symptoms including fever, headache, joint pain, muscle pain, and occasionally nausea and vomiting. They may often experience sensitivity to light and inflammation of the eyelids, and some may have a rash.

“If you develop fever or other symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito, you should contact your health care provider immediately,”said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist.

DHEC stresses the importance of paying attention to the most effective ways to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus:

Repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting. Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, 2-undecanone, or IR 3535 according to label instructions.

Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.

Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, old car tires, rain gutters and pet bowls.

Wearing light-colored clothing to cover the skin reduces the risk of bites.

Additional information about West Nile virus is available at www.scdhec.gov/westnile.