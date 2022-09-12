Donate blood to save lives during Sickle Cell Awareness Month!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is calling on you to donate blood to help save lives!

Curtis spoke with Vesha Jamison with the Red Cross about how important it is for people, especially Black blood donors, to take the time and give blood to patients in need.

The Red Cross says the disease affects more than 100,000 people across the country, most of whom are of African descent. And 1 in 3 of African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell.

ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton had a chance to speak with local Minister Timothy Griffin, who was born with the disease, about how blood donors are superheroes who save his life constantly.

Click here to see his story and to see a list of upcoming blood drives in the Midlands.

You can also visit Red Cross Blood’s website for additional blood drives.