RCSD: Teen arrested this morning after shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen, they say, was involved in a shooting this morning. The incident occurred on Sept. 12 around 1 am at Sutters Mill Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings outside of a damaged home. None of the residents inside were injured.

Investigators say they found the suspected shooter, Kiyrese Burton, 17 years-old, at a local hospital where he was being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand. He was arrested this morning after being released from the hospital.

Burton faces five charges: three for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He will be charged as an adult.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.