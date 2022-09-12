UPS looking to hire 100,000 seasonal workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— UPS is looking to hire more than 100,000 people to work over the holidays. About 80% of the positions that need to be filled do not require an interview.

The company is also rolling out a new stream-lined online application system to make the hiring process easier.

UPS says the application process only takes around 25 minutes to finish.

New hires have a good chance of making it a career. Last year, nearly 35,000 seasonal employees landed permanent positions after the holidays.