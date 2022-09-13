Package sent to Northeastern University explodes, injures 1

Image: Emergency personnel respond to the scene of an explosion after package detonated on Northeastern University campus in Boston, Sept. 13, 2022. WCVB

(ABC News) — A package detonated at Northeastern University in Boston on Tuesday night, and a staff member sustained a minor hand injury, according to the school and police.

The package was sent to Holmes Hall on Leon Street, where police responded at 7:18 p.m., authorities said. Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said there was a second similar package that was rendered safe by the bomb squad.

Law enforcement’s preliminary assessment is that the minor explosion on campus was not random, two sources briefed told ABC News.

Boston EMS had responded to the explosion at the university, with the 45-year-old victim transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police and officials.

In a statement to Boston ABC affiliate WCVB, Northeastern University said a package delivered to Holmes Hall “detonated when a staff member opened it.”

A second suspicious package was cleared and did not contain an explosive, according to the two sources. There have been a number of reports of suspicious packages that police have checked, and they’ve searched buildings and mail rooms at Northeastern and nearby colleges for similar-looking packages, the sources said.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said a number of campus buildings were evacuated. He urged citizens to come forward if they see something out of the ordinary.

“We’re trying to gather facts now,” Colon added.