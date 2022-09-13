Pet of the Week: Spongebob!

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO)- Meet Spongebob! He is our Pet of the Week at Lexington County Animal Services. Shelter staff say he is a 1-year-old Cur-mix. He came to the shelter as an owner surrender and has been there for about 3 months searching for his forever home.

Spongebob is highly treat motivated, already knows some tricks, is likely house-trained from his previous owner, good with other dogs, and is looking for a home that will keep him active!

His adoption fee is free! Visit Spongebob at 321 Ball Park Rd, Lexington, SC 29212.