Apple IOS 16 update released Monday

Apple's newest IOS update was released on Monday and with that newest upgrade came one very big change to its messaging software.

(CNN)— Apple’s newest IOS update was released on Monday and with that newest upgrade came one very big change to its messaging software.

Those with iPhones now have the ability to edit and unsend sent iMessages or mark the messages as unread if users want to revisit them later.

But there’s a catch, recipients will receive an alert on their phones that the original message was edited or deleted and it only works for phones running on the IOS 16 update.

According to the company, the change is one of the most requested features among users.