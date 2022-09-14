CDC: E.Coli outbreak linked to HelloFresh ground beef

The Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) announced an E. coli outbreak after six people were hospitalized and seven people became sick due to eating ground beef included in HelloFresh meal kits.

E. COLI OUTBREAK: 7 people sick and 6 hospitalized. If you received HelloFresh meal kits with ground beef in July and froze any of the ground beef, check your freezer to see if you have this lot of ground beef. Do not eat it. https://t.co/jZwUpFXZHm pic.twitter.com/HMUTSvXF79 — CDC (@CDCgov) September 14, 2022

Anyone who received ground beef in a July kit is being advised by the CDC to throw it out and to wash any surfaces that made contact with the infected food with hot, soapy water.

The meal kits with the contaminated ground beef are reported to have been shipped from July 2 to July 21, 2022 The beef was labeled “GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN/15% FAT.”

Investigators are still determining whether any other ground beef has been contaminated.

