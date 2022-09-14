Electric vehicle charger manufacturer to open in West Columbia

One of the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturers will open a facility in the midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —One of the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers will open a facility in the midlands.

ABB E-mobility announced that it will open a new facility in West Columbia today. According to the company, the facility will also create over 100 jobs for our community.

The company also says the facility will be capable of producing up to 10,000 chargers per year, ranging from 20 KW to 180 KW in power which are ideally suited for public charging, school buses and fleets.