The SC Department of Transportation names Justin Powell as its new Chief of Staff.

According to the organization, Powell's term will begin immediately and he'll be in charge of the oversight and execution of a number of strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to the organization, Powell’s term will begin immediately and he’ll be in charge of the oversight and execution of a number of strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency.

Powell was appointed by Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall in 2019 to be the Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration at SC.

Previously, he served as Assistant County Administrator in Horry County.

Powell has also worked at other local government agencies including the city of Greenville, Dorchester County and Fairfax County Virginia.