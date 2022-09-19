Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In Columbia, prices have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week coming in at an average of $3.13 a gallon.

Gasbuddy also reported that the average gas prices in South Carolina are down over the past week averaging $3.20 a gallon which is 6.2 cents cheaper than a week ago.

The national average price of gas fell 3.9 cents last week averaging $3.64 while the price of diesel fell 7 cents last week averaging $4.93.

Prices in Columbia are 21.2 cents per gallon cheaper than they were a month ago and are 30.4 cents per gallon higher than they were this time in 2021.

The national average is also down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and are 45.9 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.