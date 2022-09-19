Military Matters: Veteran and Military suicide rates down

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters, new numbers on military or veteran suicides are out, and they are going down.

The new report out by the Pentagon says the number of suicides each day fell to 17 in 2020. And while one is too many, the numbers are encouraging that the mental health programs in the military are working.

The VA Secretary offered tempered optimism regarding the report, saying there is still work to be done.

To see the report for yourself just head over to abccolumbia.com/military.