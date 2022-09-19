Sumter Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ teenager facing multiple charges

Image: Sumter Police Department (Photo of 19 year old Jamal Prince)

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter Police are searching for a 19 year old facing multiple charges including pointing and presenting a firearm and shooting a gun on at least three separate occasions. According to police the first incident took place September 13, 2022 where authorities say Jamal Prince fire multiple rounds from a gun damaging a parked car and residence along Calhoun Street after an altercation police say appears to be connected to a previous relationship. Police say Sunday shots were fired into a home located along Robney Drive.

Police tell ABC Columbia News, less than an hour later shots were fired at an apartment complex located off of Calhoun Street. Sumter PD says Prince was seen running from both locations after the gunfire. No injuries were reported during any of the shootings.

If you know where Prince may be you’re urged to contact 9-1-1, the Sumter Police Department or as always call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC. Anyone who reports information that leads to an arrest could get a cash reward while remaining anonymous for your tip.