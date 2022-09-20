Instacart launches smart cart grocery store

(CNN)— California residents will soon be able to shop at the first ever connected stores from Instacart. The grocery technology company announced on Monday they are opening the store.

The aim is to help grocery stores bring together the best of online ordering and in store shopping for customers.

The stores will create a unified, personalized experience for buyers by allowing them to move smoothly between the stores app and its physical, in store experience.

The company says the first connected store will open at Bristol Farms in Irvine, California.