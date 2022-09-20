Lexington-Richland School District Five offering free meals to students in after-school programs

LEXINGTON CO., (WOLO)—Lexington-Richland School District Five’s Student Nutrition department will be continuing their “supper program” to ensure no student goes hungry. The district is partnering with the Department of Social Services to provide the program.

The district says free meals will be offered from Oct. 1 to June 1, Monday through Friday, to students enrolled in after-school programs at Harrison West Elementary, Leaphart Elementary, Seven Oaks Park, Irmo High School, Crossroad Intermediate School, and YMCA’s northwest location.

Meals will be provided regardless of a child’s age, sex, race, color, or disability.

For more information, please call the Department of Student Nutrition at (803) 476-8153.