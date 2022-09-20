The Columbia Police and Fire Department are collecting stuffed animals for children

The Columbia Police and Fire Departments are collecting stuffed animals to help ease the pain and fear of children in traumatizing situations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police and Fire Departments are collecting stuffed animals to help ease the pain and fear of children in traumatizing situations.

If you are interested in donating, bring your gently used stuffed animals to the Eau Claire Print Building on Ensor Avenue at 6 pm on Thursday, Sept. 22.