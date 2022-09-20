TikTok accused of misinforming young users

(CNN) — A new report claims one of the top social media platforms is delivering misinformation to its young users.

Newsguard’s misinformation monitor published its research report last week. according to that report– nearly 20-percent of the videos that appear when you search TikTok contain some form of misinformation. Researchers say they compared search engine results from TikTok and Google this month on major news topics including the 20-20 presidential election and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

According to Newsguard– TikTok– quote– “repeatedly delivered videos containing false claims in the first 20 results, often within the first five.” researchers also found tiktok’s search engine contained health misinformation and dangerous claims.