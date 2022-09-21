iPhone 14 software updated for camera shaking issues

CNN—The newest i-Phones haven’t been out that long but Apple is already working to fix a bug on some of the new i-Phone 14s.

According to the company, some users have reported the rear-facing camera shaking “uncontrollably” and making strange noises.

It only happened when the camera was being used with social media apps like Snapchat, Tiktok, and Instagram.

Apple says the software update should be released next week.