New York Attorney General sues Trump

New York's Attorney General filed a $250 million civil lawsuit today accusing former President Trump, three of his children and members of the Trump organization of fraud

ABC NEWS— New York’s Attorney General filed a $250 million civil lawsuit today accusing former President Trump, three of his children and members of the Trump organization of fraud.

The suit claims Trump overvalued his real estate assets and inflated his net worth, allegedly cheating lenders and other with false financial statements.

Trump’s attorneys call the move politically motivated.

ABC’s Jay O’Brien has the latest from Washington.