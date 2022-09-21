Septemeber 21 is World Alzheimer’s Day

The day is used to raise awareness about the disease and it's impact on not only the patient but also their family, friends and caregivers.

The most common type of Alzheimer’s is dementia which affects 44 million people around the world.

According to the CDC, Alzheimer’s is one of the 10 leading causes of death in the United States.