SLED: man arrested for multiple firearm offenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a Colleton County man on Tuesday, accused of multiple firearm offenses.

Agents say they arrested Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, for possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

According to SLED, in November 2021, Cummings was a passenger in a vehicle when he was stopped by Walterboro Police. After concealing a handgun, the suspect fled by foot from law enforcement and was later identified through forensic evidence left at the scene.

Cummings was booked at the Colleton County Detention Center.