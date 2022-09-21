Walmart hiring 40,000 employees nationwide for the holiday season

CNN— Walmart is looking to add to it’s team for the upcoming holiday season.

The company is looking at hiring 40,000 employees nationwide.

According to the retailer, it’s in a stronger staffing position than last year and is focusing on hiring only seasonal workers rather than permanent ones.

The company says it will offer current workers the opportunity to pick up additional hours if they want to make extra cash during the holidays and then hire additional employees if needed.