FDA releases new Moderna Covid-19 booster

The Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the release of numerous batches of Moderna's updated Covid-19 booster.

CNN—The Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the release of numerous batches of Moderna’s updated Covid-19 booster.

Moderna says its working closely with the government to deliver more of the updated boosters to pharmacies with low inventory. Some pharmacy chains had reported trouble keeping Moderna’s shots in stock.

Federal health officials continue to urge people to roll up their sleeves for the booster this fall when they get the flu shot.